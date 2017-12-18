Top Stories
Michelle Williams Joins Mark Wahlberg & Christopher Plummer at 'All the Money in the World' Premiere

Michelle Williams Joins Mark Wahlberg & Christopher Plummer at 'All the Money in the World' Premiere

Mark Wahlberg is all smiles as he hits the red carpet for the premiere of his new movie All the Money in the World on Monday night (December 18) at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 46-year-old actor was joined at the premiere by his co-star Michelle Williams who looked pretty in a red dress along with Christopher Plummer, Charlie Plummer, and director Ridley Scott.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Michelle Williams

The upcoming film was recently nominated for three awards at the Golden Globes including Best Director, Best Actress – Drama for Michelle, and Best Supporting Actor for Christopher.

All the Money in the World hits theaters on December 25.

FYI: Michelle is wearing a Louis Vuitton dress. Charlie is wearing a Dior Homme suit.

15+ pictures inside of the stars arriving at the premiere…
