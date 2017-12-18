Top Stories
Mon, 18 December 2017 at 10:46 pm

Pregnant Jessica Alba & Olivia Munn Step Out for Stylish Lunch

Pregnant Jessica Alba & Olivia Munn Step Out for Stylish Lunch

Jessica Alba cradled her baby bump while enjoying a girls’ day with Olivia Munn today!

The 36-year-old pregnant actress and the 37-year-old Office Christmas Party star were spotted sipping on cool drinks after lunch on Monday (December 18) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Jessica donned a black dress, black tights, and a knitted sweater, completing her look with oversized shades and dark red nails.

Olivia rocked a black and white striped dress and circular sunglasses, styling her hair into a top knot.

The duo both sported thigh-high black boots.

The night before, Jessica was joined by her husband Cash Warren and their daughters Haven, 6, and Honor, 9, at the Baby2Baby Holiday Party.
Photos: Backgrid USA
