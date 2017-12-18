Top Stories
Mon, 18 December 2017 at 10:35 pm

Red Marlow: 'The Voice' Finale Performances - Watch Now!

Red Marlow: 'The Voice' Finale Performances - Watch Now!

Red Marlow earned his spot in the finale of The Voice thanks to America’s instant save last week and now you can watch all of his performances below!

The 40-year-old country singer is on Blake Shelton‘s team, which seems to have been a perfect fit for him this season.

Red performed three times during the finale – he sang “I’m Gonna Miss Her” as a duet with Blake, then did his original song “I Pray,” and finally did a cover of “To Make You Feel My Love.”

Watch the performances below and make sure to vote!


Red Marlow – Finale: “I Pray”

Click inside to watch the other performances…


Red Marlow – Finale: “Make You Feel My Love”

The Voice 2017 Red Marlow and Blake Shelton – Finale: “I’m Gonna Miss Her (The Fishin’ Song)”
Photos: NBC
Posted to: Red Marlow, The Voice

