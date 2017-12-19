Top Stories
'Ocean's 8' Trailer Brings Sandra Bullock's Heist to the Met Gala - Watch Now!

'Ocean's 8' Trailer Brings Sandra Bullock's Heist to the Met Gala - Watch Now!

Kim Jong-Hyun Suicide Note Reveals Pressures of K-Pop Fame

Kim Jong-Hyun Suicide Note Reveals Pressures of K-Pop Fame

Tue, 19 December 2017 at 10:03 am

Adam Levine, Kevin Hart & More Support Kobe Bryant at Jersey Retirement Ceremony!

Adam Levine, Kevin Hart & More Support Kobe Bryant at Jersey Retirement Ceremony!

Adam Levine gives photographers the peace sign while making his way through Staples Center to attend the Kobe Bryant Jersey Retirement Ceremony held on Monday (December 18) in Los Angeles.

The 38-year-old Maroon 5 singer was joined by Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko Parrish, Ice Cube, Jack Nicholson, Lil Yachty, Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant himself at the event held during halftime of the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors.

Kobe took the microphone and thanked the organization, his teammates, his fans and his family – Watch the full speech below!

“Those times when you get up early and you work hard. Those times you stay up late and you work hard,” Kobe expressed. “Those times when you don’t feel like working. You’re too tired. You don’t want to push yourself, but you do it anyway… That is actually the dream.”


Kobe Bryant Lakers Jersey Retirement Ceremony for No. 8 & No. 24
Just Jared on Facebook
adam levine kevin hart more support kobe bryant at jersey retirement ceremony 01
adam levine kevin hart more support kobe bryant at jersey retirement ceremony 02
adam levine kevin hart more support kobe bryant at jersey retirement ceremony 03
adam levine kevin hart more support kobe bryant at jersey retirement ceremony 04
adam levine kevin hart more support kobe bryant at jersey retirement ceremony 05
adam levine kevin hart more support kobe bryant at jersey retirement ceremony 06
adam levine kevin hart more support kobe bryant at jersey retirement ceremony 07
adam levine kevin hart more support kobe bryant at jersey retirement ceremony 08
adam levine kevin hart more support kobe bryant at jersey retirement ceremony 09
adam levine kevin hart more support kobe bryant at jersey retirement ceremony 10
adam levine kevin hart more support kobe bryant at jersey retirement ceremony 11
adam levine kevin hart more support kobe bryant at jersey retirement ceremony 12
adam levine kevin hart more support kobe bryant at jersey retirement ceremony 13

Photos: PacificCoastNews
Posted to: Adam Levine, Eniko Parrish, Ice Cube, Jack Nicholson, Kevin Hart, Kobe Bryant, Lil Yachty, Shaquille ONeal

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Rob Lowe helped battle the California fires alongside firefighters - TMZ
  • Liam Payne went shirtless on stage at the 2017 Jingle Ball in Florida - Just Jared Jr
  • Dita Von Teese opens up about her failed marriage to Marilyn Manson - TooFab
  • Is The Office coming back?! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Find out why Harry Styles was cast in Dunkirk - Just Jared Jr