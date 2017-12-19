Adam Levine, Kevin Hart & More Support Kobe Bryant at Jersey Retirement Ceremony!

Adam Levine gives photographers the peace sign while making his way through Staples Center to attend the Kobe Bryant Jersey Retirement Ceremony held on Monday (December 18) in Los Angeles.

The 38-year-old Maroon 5 singer was joined by Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko Parrish, Ice Cube, Jack Nicholson, Lil Yachty, Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant himself at the event held during halftime of the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors.

Kobe took the microphone and thanked the organization, his teammates, his fans and his family – Watch the full speech below!

“Those times when you get up early and you work hard. Those times you stay up late and you work hard,” Kobe expressed. “Those times when you don’t feel like working. You’re too tired. You don’t want to push yourself, but you do it anyway… That is actually the dream.”



Kobe Bryant Lakers Jersey Retirement Ceremony for No. 8 & No. 24