Anna Camp Spreads Holiday Cheer in New York City!

Anna Camp is spreading the holiday cheer!

The 35-year-old Pitch Perfect actress was spotted surprising people at FDNY Engine 21 and throughout Central Park on Monday (December 18) in New York City.

Anna, along with Captain Morgan and the New York Holiday Choristers, had fun bringing the holiday spirit and festiveness to the New York City streets by surprising and delighting people with holiday gifts and Captain Morgan jingles.

Watch her surprise people and get into the Christmas spirit with carolers below!