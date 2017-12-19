Top Stories
'Ocean's 8' Trailer Brings Sandra Bullock's Heist to the Met Gala - Watch Now!

'Ocean's 8' Trailer Brings Sandra Bullock's Heist to the Met Gala - Watch Now!

Kim Jong-Hyun Suicide Note Reveals Pressures of K-Pop Fame

Kim Jong-Hyun Suicide Note Reveals Pressures of K-Pop Fame

Tue, 19 December 2017 at 12:55 pm

Anna Camp Spreads Holiday Cheer in New York City!

Anna Camp Spreads Holiday Cheer in New York City!

Anna Camp is spreading the holiday cheer!

The 35-year-old Pitch Perfect actress was spotted surprising people at FDNY Engine 21 and throughout Central Park on Monday (December 18) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Anna Camp

Anna, along with Captain Morgan and the New York Holiday Choristers, had fun bringing the holiday spirit and festiveness to the New York City streets by surprising and delighting people with holiday gifts and Captain Morgan jingles.

Watch her surprise people and get into the Christmas spirit with carolers below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Anna & FDNY PRIORITY
Anna Caroling PRIORITY
Anna FDNY Caroling PRIORITY
Anna Gifting PRIORITY
Anna and Captain Central Park PRIORITY
High Five PRIORITY

Photos: Getty Images for Captain Morgan
Posted to: Anna Camp

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Rob Lowe helped battle the California fires alongside firefighters - TMZ
  • Liam Payne went shirtless on stage at the 2017 Jingle Ball in Florida - Just Jared Jr
  • Dita Von Teese opens up about her failed marriage to Marilyn Manson - TooFab
  • Is The Office coming back?! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Find out why Harry Styles was cast in Dunkirk - Just Jared Jr