Anna Kendrick & Jimmy Fallon Sing 'Christmas' With Classroom Instruments (Video)

Anna Kendrick performed “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” using classroom instruments on The Tonight Show!

The 32-year-old Pitch Perfect 3 actress and the talk show host were joined by the song’s original artist Darlene Love as well as The Roots for the episode on Monday (December 18) at Rockefeller Center in New York City.

Anna and Darlene were on vocals, while Darlene also held an ornament shaker, and Jimmy played the wood block, bass drum, and Casio keyboard.

Other instruments included hand clappers, sleigh bells, xylophone, melodica, ukulele, kazoo, banana shaker, and bongos.

ICYMI, Anna had to walk to the taping earlier in the day, as her hotel was on fire!



FYI: Anna is wearing a Giamba dress during her appearance.