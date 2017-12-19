Anna Kendrick Shows Off Her Kristen Stewart Impression - Watch Now!

Anna Kendrick made an appearance on The Tonight Show on Monday (December 18), and while on the show, she showed off her impression of Kristen Stewart.

“I do one impression, and it’s the weirdest impression, too. I should have like a Christopher Walken or something, and I have a Kristen Stewart. I don’t why,” Anna told Jimmy Fallon.

Anna then showed off the impression, and added that she has done the impression for Kristen in the past.

Skip to 4:55 to see Anna do her Kristen impression…