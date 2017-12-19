Top Stories
'Ocean's 8' Trailer Brings Sandra Bullock's Heist to the Met Gala - Watch Now!

'Ocean's 8' Trailer Brings Sandra Bullock's Heist to the Met Gala - Watch Now!

Kim Jong-Hyun Suicide Note Reveals Pressures of K-Pop Fame

Kim Jong-Hyun Suicide Note Reveals Pressures of K-Pop Fame

Tue, 19 December 2017 at 9:07 am

Anna Kendrick Shows Off Her Kristen Stewart Impression - Watch Now!

Anna Kendrick Shows Off Her Kristen Stewart Impression - Watch Now!

Anna Kendrick made an appearance on The Tonight Show on Monday (December 18), and while on the show, she showed off her impression of Kristen Stewart.

“I do one impression, and it’s the weirdest impression, too. I should have like a Christopher Walken or something, and I have a Kristen Stewart. I don’t why,” Anna told Jimmy Fallon.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Anna Kendrick

Anna then showed off the impression, and added that she has done the impression for Kristen in the past.

Skip to 4:55 to see Anna do her Kristen impression…
Just Jared on Facebook
anna kendrick kristen stewart impression 01
anna kendrick kristen stewart impression 02
anna kendrick kristen stewart impression 03

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Anna Kendrick, Kristen Stewart, Video

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Rob Lowe helped battle the California fires alongside firefighters - TMZ
  • Liam Payne went shirtless on stage at the 2017 Jingle Ball in Florida - Just Jared Jr
  • Dita Von Teese opens up about her failed marriage to Marilyn Manson - TooFab
  • Is The Office coming back?! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Find out why Harry Styles was cast in Dunkirk - Just Jared Jr