BTS, Girls' Generation, NCT & More Pay Their Respects Following Kim Jong-Hyun's Death

BTS, Girls’ Generation, NCT and more Korean pop acts are paying their respects after the tragic death of SHINee‘s Kim Jong-Hyun, also known as Jonghyun, who was found collapsed on Monday (December 18).

The entertainers were spotted by news cameras arriving to the late singer’s wake. BoA and EXO also reportedly attended.

The four members of SHINee will reportedly be officiating Jonghyun‘s funeral ceremony in a role called “sang joo” (or “chief mourners”), which is traditionally held by the closest male relatives of the deceased. As Jonghyun did not have male siblings, the boy band is stepping up to act as his brothers.

SM Entertainment has also set up a separate memorial for fans.

“In accordance with his family’s wishes, we have set up a separate location for fans to remember and pay their final respects to Jonghyun, who has created many precious memories together….We ask that you send him warm thoughts, so that Jonghyun, the best artist, may be able to rest peacefully,” the agency announced in a statement on the group’s official message board.

If you or anyone you know is at risk, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, and click here to find resources outside of the United States.