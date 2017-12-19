Calvin Harris Drops SZA 'The Weekend' The Funk Wav Remix - Listen & Download!

Calvin Harris keeps it cool and casual as he is spotted making his way inside the Golden Cabinet medical healing center on Monday afternoon (December 18) in Westwood, Calif.

The 33-year-old hit-maker just released an official remix of SZA‘s rising hit “The Weekend” called “The Funk Wav Remix,” which is a play off the title of his latest album Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Calvin Harris

“The Weekend” is currently #39 on the Billboard Hot 100 and is nominated for Best R&B Performance at the 2018 Grammy Awards.

You can also stream Calvin‘s “The Weekend” remix on Spotify and download it on iTunes now!



SZA x Calvin Harris – The Weekend (Funk Wav Remix Audio)