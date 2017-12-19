Top Stories
'Ocean's 8' Trailer Brings Sandra Bullock's Heist to the Met Gala - Watch Now!

'Ocean's 8' Trailer Brings Sandra Bullock's Heist to the Met Gala - Watch Now!

Kim Jong-Hyun Suicide Note Reveals Pressures of K-Pop Fame

Kim Jong-Hyun Suicide Note Reveals Pressures of K-Pop Fame

Tue, 19 December 2017 at 12:45 pm

Calvin Harris Drops SZA 'The Weekend' The Funk Wav Remix - Listen & Download!

Calvin Harris Drops SZA 'The Weekend' The Funk Wav Remix - Listen & Download!

Calvin Harris keeps it cool and casual as he is spotted making his way inside the Golden Cabinet medical healing center on Monday afternoon (December 18) in Westwood, Calif.

The 33-year-old hit-maker just released an official remix of SZA‘s rising hit “The Weekend” called “The Funk Wav Remix,” which is a play off the title of his latest album Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Calvin Harris

The Weekend” is currently #39 on the Billboard Hot 100 and is nominated for Best R&B Performance at the 2018 Grammy Awards.

You can also stream Calvin‘s “The Weekend” remix on Spotify and download it on iTunes now!


SZA x Calvin Harris – The Weekend (Funk Wav Remix Audio)
Just Jared on Facebook
calvin harris drops sza the weekend the funk wav remix listen download 01
calvin harris drops sza the weekend the funk wav remix listen download 02

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Calvin Harris, Music, sza

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Rob Lowe helped battle the California fires alongside firefighters - TMZ
  • Liam Payne went shirtless on stage at the 2017 Jingle Ball in Florida - Just Jared Jr
  • Dita Von Teese opens up about her failed marriage to Marilyn Manson - TooFab
  • Is The Office coming back?! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Find out why Harry Styles was cast in Dunkirk - Just Jared Jr