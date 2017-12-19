Candice Swanepoel Stuns at the Beach After Announcing Her Pregnancy!

Candice Swanepoel is showing off her stunning physique!

The 29-year-old pregnant Victoria’s Secret Angel looked gorgeous in a white one-piece bathing suit at the beach on Friday (December 15) while doing a photo shoot on the island of Fernando De Noronha, Brazil.

Candice announced that she is pregnant with her second child on the same day via Instagram, posting a photo cradling her baby bump in a green gown. “Christmas came early #2,” she wrote.

The South African supermodel and her fiancé, Hermann Nicoli, have a 14-month-old son, Anaca.