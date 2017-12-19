Top Stories
Who Won 'The Voice' Fall 2017? Season 13 Winner Revealed!

Who Won 'The Voice' Fall 2017? Season 13 Winner Revealed!

Catt Sadler Left E! News Over Pay Disparity with Jason Kennedy

Catt Sadler Left E! News Over Pay Disparity with Jason Kennedy

Selena Gomez &amp; Mother Mandy Teefey Unfollow Each Other on Instagram

Selena Gomez & Mother Mandy Teefey Unfollow Each Other on Instagram

Tue, 19 December 2017 at 11:25 pm

Chloe Kohanski Sings with Billy Idol on 'The Voice' Finale (Video)

Chloe Kohanski Sings with Billy Idol on 'The Voice' Finale (Video)

Chloe Kohanski had an amazing rocker moment with Billy Idol during the season finale of The Voice on Tuesday night (December 19) in Los Angeles.

The 23-year-old singer from Nashville performed the classic song “White Wedding” with the rocker himself and it was an awesome moment!

WHO WON THE VOICE? Click here to meet the winner!

When coach Blake Shelton told Chloe that she would be performing with Billy during the finale, she nearly broke out in tears. You could really tell how much this moment meant to her.


Chloe Kohanski and Billy Idol – Finale: “White Wedding”
Just Jared on Facebook
chloe kohanski billy idol the voice finale performance 01
chloe kohanski billy idol the voice finale performance 02
chloe kohanski billy idol the voice finale performance 03
chloe kohanski billy idol the voice finale performance 04
chloe kohanski billy idol the voice finale performance 05
chloe kohanski billy idol the voice finale performance 06

Photos: NBC
Posted to: Billy Idol, Chloe Kohanski, The Voice

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Rob Lowe helped battle the California fires alongside firefighters - TMZ
  • Liam Payne went shirtless on stage at the 2017 Jingle Ball in Florida - Just Jared Jr
  • Dita Von Teese opens up about her failed marriage to Marilyn Manson - TooFab
  • Is The Office coming back?! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Find out why Harry Styles was cast in Dunkirk - Just Jared Jr