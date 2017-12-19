Chloe Kohanski Sings with Billy Idol on 'The Voice' Finale (Video)

Chloe Kohanski had an amazing rocker moment with Billy Idol during the season finale of The Voice on Tuesday night (December 19) in Los Angeles.

The 23-year-old singer from Nashville performed the classic song “White Wedding” with the rocker himself and it was an awesome moment!

WHO WON THE VOICE? Click here to meet the winner!

When coach Blake Shelton told Chloe that she would be performing with Billy during the finale, she nearly broke out in tears. You could really tell how much this moment meant to her.



Chloe Kohanski and Billy Idol – Finale: “White Wedding”