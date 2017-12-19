Chris Weaver Returns to 'The Voice' in Drag to Perform 'Bang Bang' with Jessie J

When Chris Weaver auditioned for The Voice earlier this year, he was open about his love for performing in drag, but this is the first time he is introducing us to Nedra Belle!

The 29-year-old entertainer was joined by some friends, including Jessie J, to perform “Bang Bang” on the show’s season finale on Tuesday (December 19) in Los Angeles.

The performance was pretty amazing and you can watch it below!

Jessie returned later in the show to sing “Not My Ex” with contestant Davon Fleming, who was sent home last week.



Chris Weaver and Friends – Finale: “Bang Bang (My Baby Shot Me Down)”

Click inside to watch the other performance…



Davon Fleming and Jessie J – Finale: “Not My Ex”