'Ocean's 8' Trailer Brings Sandra Bullock's Heist to the Met Gala - Watch Now!

Kim Jong-Hyun Suicide Note Reveals Pressures of K-Pop Fame

Tue, 19 December 2017 at 3:14 pm

Cristiano Ronaldo & Georgina Rodriguez Share Adorable Family Photo!

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez are one big happy family!

The 23-year-old model posted a photo of her, Cristiano, their daughter Alana Martina, 1 month, his 5-month-old twins Eva Maria and Mateo and his son Cristiano Jr., 7, looking all happy together!

Georgina captioned the photo, “Crear contigo el amor y hacer contigo la vida,” which translates to “Creating love and life with you.”

Alana was born back in early November, and welcomed his twins via a surrogate over the summer.

Check out the adorable family photo in the embed below…
