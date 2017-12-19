Cristiano Ronaldo & Georgina Rodriguez Share Adorable Family Photo!

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez are one big happy family!

The 23-year-old model posted a photo of her, Cristiano, their daughter Alana Martina, 1 month, his 5-month-old twins Eva Maria and Mateo and his son Cristiano Jr., 7, looking all happy together!

Georgina captioned the photo, “Crear contigo el amor y hacer contigo la vida,” which translates to “Creating love and life with you.”

Alana was born back in early November, and welcomed his twins via a surrogate over the summer.

Check out the adorable family photo in the embed below…