Diego Luna & Michael Pena Join 'Narcos' Season 4!

Michael Pena and Diego Luna are joining season four of the Netflix hit Narcos!

Netflix confirmed the news earlier in the day and also posted a video of the show’s new theme song.

The fourth season of the show will be set in Mexico, while previous seasons were centered in Colombia.

The streaming service also announced that it will debut in 2018, but did not set an exact date.

Are you excited for more Narcos on Netflix with the two new stars!? Watch the new opening video below…