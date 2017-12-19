Disney's 'The Nutcracker & The Four Realms' Debuts Teaser Trailer - Watch Now!

The teaser trailer for Disney’s The Nutcracker and The Four Realms is here!

The movie, directed by Lasse Hallström and inspired by E.T.A. Hoffmann’s classic tale, is due to hit theaters on November 2, 2018.

The upcoming film co-stars Mackenzie Foy, Morgan Freeman, Jayden Fowora-Knight, Helen Mirren

Here’s a plot summary: All Clara (Foy) wants is a one-of-a-kind key that will unlock a box that holds a priceless gift from her late mother. A golden thread, presented to her at godfather Drosselmeyer’s (Freeman) annual holiday party, leads her to the coveted key—which promptly disappears into a strange and mysterious parallel world. It’s there that Clara encounters a soldier named Phillip (Fowora-Knight), a gang of mice and the regents who preside over three Realms: Land of Snowflakes, Land of Flowers and Land of Sweets. Clara and Phillip must brave the ominous Fourth Realm, home to the tyrant Mother Ginger (Mirren), to retrieve Clara’s key and hopefully return harmony to the unstable world.

The movie also stars Keira Knightley as the Sugar Plum Fairy and features a performance by Misty Copeland.

Watch the trailer below!