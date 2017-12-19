Top Stories
'Ocean's 8' Trailer Brings Sandra Bullock's Heist to the Met Gala - Watch Now!

Kim Jong-Hyun Suicide Note Reveals Pressures of K-Pop Fame

Tue, 19 December 2017 at 12:03 pm

DNCE Performs for Military Members & Veterans at BaseFest in Florida!

DNCE are showing their appreciation for the military!

The “Cake By The Ocean” pop troupe performed at the second-ever BaseFest 2017 Powered by USAA on Friday (December 15) at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Pensacola, Florida.

Along with a headlining performance from DNCE, the night also featured performances by Thompson Square, Lauren Duski and USAA & We Are The Mighty’s Mission: Music contest winner Bobby “Blackhat” Walters.

The show was performed in front of military members, veterans and their families as a show of appreciation. The event was originally scheduled for October 7, but canceled due to Hurricane Nate.

BaseFest is designed to bring the music festival experience to the military community through live events and memorable performances.
Credit: Michael Chang; Photos: Getty Images for USAA
