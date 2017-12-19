Top Stories
'Ocean's 8' Trailer Brings Sandra Bullock's Heist to the Met Gala - Watch Now!

Kim Jong-Hyun Suicide Note Reveals Pressures of K-Pop Fame

Dylan McDermott Is Narcissistic Pilot in New Fox Comedy, 'LA to Vegas' - Watch Trailer Here!

Dylan McDermott is getting ready to take flight in his brand new show, LA to Vegas!

From executive producer Will Ferrell, LA TO VEGAS is a single-camera ensemble comedy about an airline crew and the eccentric passengers who, every weekend, take the roundtrip flight from Los Angeles to Las Vegas with one goal in mind – to come back a winner.

Dyan plays the narcissistic pilot whose fighter-pilot dreams never quite worked out.

Pictured: Dylan joining his co-star Kim Matula for a visit at Extra to promote the upcoming TV Series at Universal Studios Hollywood on Monday (December 18) in Universal City, Calif.

LA to Vegas makes its debut on FOX on Tuesday, January 2, 2018 – Watch the trailer below!


‘LA To Vegas’: Official Trailer
