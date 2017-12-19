Top Stories
'Ocean's 8' Trailer Brings Sandra Bullock's Heist to the Met Gala - Watch Now!

Kim Jong-Hyun Suicide Note Reveals Pressures of K-Pop Fame

Tue, 19 December 2017 at 7:36 pm

Eminem Admits That He Uses Tinder... & Grindr?!

Eminem Admits That He Uses Tinder... & Grindr?!

Eminem is opening up about his dating life in a revealing new interview and you might be surprised by one of the apps he claims to be using!

“It’s tough,” the 45-year-old rapper told Vulture when asked if he dates. “Since my divorce I’ve had a few dates and nothing’s panned out in a way that I wanted to make it public. Dating’s just not where I’m at lately.”

Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers III, was married twice to his high-school sweetheart Kim. They share a daughter, Hallie, who will turn 22 on Christmas day.

When asked if he uses apps like Tinder, Eminem responded by saying, “Yeah, Tinder… [Laughs] And Grindr. I also used to go to strip clubs. What can I say? Going to strip clubs is how I was meeting some chicks. It was an interesting time for me.”

As Grindr is a dating app for gay men, fans think that he is just joking about being on that one.
  • mafragias

    when Marshall and Slimshady are in the same room…