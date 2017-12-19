Top Stories
'Ocean's 8' Trailer Brings Sandra Bullock's Heist to the Met Gala - Watch Now!

'Ocean's 8' Trailer Brings Sandra Bullock's Heist to the Met Gala - Watch Now!

Kim Jong-Hyun Suicide Note Reveals Pressures of K-Pop Fame

Kim Jong-Hyun Suicide Note Reveals Pressures of K-Pop Fame

Tue, 19 December 2017 at 3:30 pm

Georgina Chapman & Harvey Weinstein's Prenup Reveals Lots of New Information

Georgina Chapman & Harvey Weinstein's Prenup Reveals Lots of New Information
  • The prenup between Georgina Chapman and Harvey Weinstein means she could bring home a lot of money – TMZ
  • Aw! Kevin Jonas‘ anniversary note will make you melt – Just Jared Jr
  • Matt Damon‘s latest comments are causing controversy – DListed
  • Here’s how Star Wars: The Last Jedi could have been improved – TooFab
  • Eminem said something that has fans confused – Towleroad
  • Anna Kendrick‘s hotel caught on fire! – J-14
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Georgina Chapman, Harvey Weinstein, Newsies

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Rob Lowe helped battle the California fires alongside firefighters - TMZ
  • Liam Payne went shirtless on stage at the 2017 Jingle Ball in Florida - Just Jared Jr
  • Dita Von Teese opens up about her failed marriage to Marilyn Manson - TooFab
  • Is The Office coming back?! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Find out why Harry Styles was cast in Dunkirk - Just Jared Jr