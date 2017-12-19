Gigi & Bella Hadid Head to a Rangers Hockey Game in NYC!

It’s a Hadid sibling night out in New York City!

Gigi Hadid was spotted leaving her apartment with younger siblings Bella and Anwar as they headed to Madison Square Garden for a Rangers hockey game on Tuesday night (December 19) in New York City.

Bella has recently been really getting into rooting for the NY sports team. Earlier this month, she was spotted going totally crazy at a Knicks basketball game.

