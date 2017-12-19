Girls' Generation's Taeyeon Pens Heartbreaking Letter to Jonghyun Following His Death: 'I Miss You So Much'

Girls’ Generation member Taeyeon is grieving the loss of her friend and collaborator, SHINee‘s Kim Jong-Hyun, better known as Jonghyun, who tragically died on Monday (December 18).

The 28-year-old star posted a heartbreaking letter written to Jonghyun on her Instagram on Tuesday (December 19), in which she openly mourned her friend.

“I want to hug you once more. That’s what I could’ve done but I hate myself for regretting like this after losing my chance,” she wrote.

“I miss you so much and I want to hold your hand.”

Taeyeon also canceled a fan event on Tuesday (December 19) following the news of Jonghyun‘s death.

See her post, and read the full letter below. (English translation via AllKPop.)

If you or anyone you know is at risk, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, and click here to find resources outside of the United States.

Read the letter inside.

“That was you, and if another you existed, everyone will still love you. I want to like you, love you, and encourage you. I want to hug you once more. That’s what I could’ve done but I hate myself for regretting like this after losing my chance.

Our unfortunate, precious Jonghyun. Our Jonghyun, who I feel like will answer Yes! in a high tone if I call right now on the phone, I miss you so much. I’m sorry I didn’t embrace you enough. I love you and thank you.

I remember you telling me about how you wrote ‘Lonely’ with me in your thoughts. We are very similar and alike. We know those feelings.

Kim Jonghyun, the most special, cool, fantastic artist in my life, I miss you so much and I want to hold your hand.

Jonghyun ah, you are the best. You worked so hard. I will make sure you’re not lonely.”