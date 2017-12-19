Top Stories
'Ocean's 8' Trailer Brings Sandra Bullock's Heist to the Met Gala - Watch Now!

Kim Jong-Hyun Suicide Note Reveals Pressures of K-Pop Fame

Tue, 19 December 2017 at 8:50 am

John Legend to Star in 'Jesus Chris Superstar' Live Musical on NBC

John Legend will be starring in NBC’s live version of Jesus Christ Superstar!

“I’m thrilled to join the cast of this production of ‘Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert,’” the 38-year-old entertainer said in a statement (via Variety). “It’s such a powerful, meaningful musical and I’m humbled to be part of this performance. We’ve already formed an incredible team, and, as we finish casting, I’m certain we will put together some of the greatest talents around to do this work justice.”

John will be starring in the title role of Jesus, and the live event will air on Easter Sunday in 2018 (April 1). Rocker Alice Cooper will play the role of King Herrod.
Photos: Getty
