Josh Groban's 'Home for the Holidays' Special - Performers List!

Josh Groban will be headlining CBS’ 19th annual A Home for the Holidays special, which airs TONIGHT (December 19) at 8/7c.

The special will feature uplifting stories of adoption from foster care and raises awareness of this important social issue. The inspirational stories of these American families are enhanced with performances by some of today’s most popular artists.

Some of the exciting artists you can expect to see on the special include Kelly Clarkson, Kacey Musgraves, and Kane Brown.

Kelly and Josh recently collaborated on a duet of the song “All I Ask” from the musical The Phantom of the Opera for Josh‘s Broadway album Stages, so we hope to hear them sing that one!