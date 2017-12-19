Top Stories
'Ocean's 8' Trailer Brings Sandra Bullock's Heist to the Met Gala - Watch Now!

'Ocean's 8' Trailer Brings Sandra Bullock's Heist to the Met Gala - Watch Now!

Kim Jong-Hyun Suicide Note Reveals Pressures of K-Pop Fame

Kim Jong-Hyun Suicide Note Reveals Pressures of K-Pop Fame

Tue, 19 December 2017 at 6:28 pm

Josh Groban's 'Home for the Holidays' Special - Performers List!

Josh Groban's 'Home for the Holidays' Special - Performers List!

Josh Groban will be headlining CBS’ 19th annual A Home for the Holidays special, which airs TONIGHT (December 19) at 8/7c.

The special will feature uplifting stories of adoption from foster care and raises awareness of this important social issue. The inspirational stories of these American families are enhanced with performances by some of today’s most popular artists.

Some of the exciting artists you can expect to see on the special include Kelly Clarkson, Kacey Musgraves, and Kane Brown.

Kelly and Josh recently collaborated on a duet of the song “All I Ask” from the musical The Phantom of the Opera for Josh‘s Broadway album Stages, so we hope to hear them sing that one!
Just Jared on Facebook
josh grobans home for the holidays special 01
josh grobans home for the holidays special 02
josh grobans home for the holidays special 03
josh grobans home for the holidays special 04
josh grobans home for the holidays special 05
josh grobans home for the holidays special 06
josh grobans home for the holidays special 07
josh grobans home for the holidays special 08
josh grobans home for the holidays special 09
josh grobans home for the holidays special 10
josh grobans home for the holidays special 11
josh grobans home for the holidays special 12
josh grobans home for the holidays special 13
josh grobans home for the holidays special 14
josh grobans home for the holidays special 15
josh grobans home for the holidays special 16
josh grobans home for the holidays special 17
josh grobans home for the holidays special 18
josh grobans home for the holidays special 19
josh grobans home for the holidays special 20

Photos: CBS
Posted to: 2017 Christmas, Josh Groban

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Rob Lowe helped battle the California fires alongside firefighters - TMZ
  • Liam Payne went shirtless on stage at the 2017 Jingle Ball in Florida - Just Jared Jr
  • Dita Von Teese opens up about her failed marriage to Marilyn Manson - TooFab
  • Is The Office coming back?! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Find out why Harry Styles was cast in Dunkirk - Just Jared Jr