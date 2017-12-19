Julia Roberts & Lucas Hedges Get Into Heated Fight Filming 'Ben is Back'

Julia Roberts and Lucas Hedges are hard at work on their new movie!

The 50-year-old Oscar-winning actress and her 21-year-old co-star were spotted getting into a heated argument that turned violent on set of their new movie Ben is Back in a cemetery on Tuesday afternoon (December 19) in Haverstraw, New York.

The film follows a charming but troubled young man who returns home to visit his unsuspecting family on Christmas Eve.

While he’s welcomed by his mother and step-father, played by Courtney B. Vance, they soon learn that he’s in harm’s way and the next 24 hours may change their family forever.

The film is set to hit theaters in 2018.

