Top Stories
Selena Gomez &amp; Mother Mandy Teefey Unfollow Each Other on Instagram

Selena Gomez & Mother Mandy Teefey Unfollow Each Other on Instagram

Tom Hardy Battles for Control of His Body in New 'Venom' Scene

Tom Hardy Battles for Control of His Body in New 'Venom' Scene

Tue, 19 December 2017 at 9:09 pm

Kaia Gerber Rocks Short-Shorts for Afternoon Outing

Kaia Gerber Rocks Short-Shorts for Afternoon Outing

Kaia Gerber chats with a friend as they make their way to a restaurant for brunch on Saturday afternoon (December 16) in Malibu, Calif.

The 16-year-old model looked super chic a puffer jacket, super-short denim shorts, and Converse sneakers for lunch with friends.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kaia Gerber

Earlier this week, Kaia looked super chic with huge hair for Versace‘s new fashion campaign.

Kaia recently took to Instagram to share a super cute selfie while rocking a shirt covered in cherries.

howdy

A post shared by Kaia (@kaiagerber) on

Just Jared on Facebook
kaia gerber rocks short shorts for afternoon outing 01
kaia gerber rocks short shorts for afternoon outing 02
kaia gerber rocks short shorts for afternoon outing 03
kaia gerber rocks short shorts for afternoon outing 04
kaia gerber rocks short shorts for afternoon outing 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Kaia Gerber

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Rob Lowe helped battle the California fires alongside firefighters - TMZ
  • Liam Payne went shirtless on stage at the 2017 Jingle Ball in Florida - Just Jared Jr
  • Dita Von Teese opens up about her failed marriage to Marilyn Manson - TooFab
  • Is The Office coming back?! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Find out why Harry Styles was cast in Dunkirk - Just Jared Jr