Tue, 19 December 2017 at 9:09 pm
Kaia Gerber Rocks Short-Shorts for Afternoon Outing
Kaia Gerber chats with a friend as they make their way to a restaurant for brunch on Saturday afternoon (December 16) in Malibu, Calif.
The 16-year-old model looked super chic a puffer jacket, super-short denim shorts, and Converse sneakers for lunch with friends.
Earlier this week, Kaia looked super chic with huge hair for Versace‘s new fashion campaign.
Kaia recently took to Instagram to share a super cute selfie while rocking a shirt covered in cherries.
