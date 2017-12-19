Katy Perry Is Teasing Something on Social Media - 'Hey'!

What’s Katy Perry about to release?!

The 33-year-old Witness pop superstar just dropped an incredible teaser photo on her social media on Tuesday afternoon (December 19), and KatyCats are already going crazy!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Katy Perry

In the picture, Katy poses in a very Marie Antoinette-style vintage dress.

“HEY,” she captioned the picture, which some fans are speculating could be a music video for her Sia co-penned Witness track, “Hey Hey Hey.” The song is heavily rumored to be the singer’s next single.

Are you excited for whatever Katy is doing next? Check out the teaser image below!