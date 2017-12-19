Keira Knightley Attends Press Night for 'The Grinning Man' in London

Keira Knightley flashes a smirk as she arrives at the after party for press night of The Grinning Man on Monday night (December 18) in London, England.

The 32-year-old Pirates of Caribbean actress looked chic in a leather coat over a white blouse and black tie for the event.

Keira will soon be premiering her new movie Colette at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival in January.

The Grinning Man will be running at the Trafalgar Studios until February 17, 2018.