Kelly Clarkson Performs Her Song 'Medicine' on 'The Voice' Finale (Video)

Kelly Clarkson is going to be a coach on the next season of The Voice, but first she’s performing on the season finale of the current cycle!

The 35-year-old singer and former American Idol winner took to the stage for a performance of “Medicine” on Tuesday night (December 19) in Los Angeles.

“Medicine” is featured on Kelly‘s latest album Meaning of Life, which is out now. She will be at the Grammys next year as she is nominated for a song off the album!



Kelly Clarkson: “Medicine” – The Voice 2017