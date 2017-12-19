Kristen Wiig Reveals Her Favorite 'Saturday Night Live' Character

Kristen Wiig and Avi Rothman are still going strong!

The 42-year-old Downsizing star and her actor beau were spotted sharing a few laughs together while heading into a friend’s house with a couple bottles of alcohol for a holiday party on Sunday (December 17) in Los Angeles.

Kristen recently revealed who her favorite character is to perform on Saturday Night Live during her Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series session with Saoirse Ronan.

“I have a special place in my heart for the Target Lady, simply because I did her at Groundlings before I got SNL,” Kristen told Saoirse. “I did her in my audition and I remember being so nervous having the sketch at the table read and thinking to myself, ‘If this doesn’t go well, then how am I going to do on the show?’”



