Lady Gaga Confirms Las Vegas Residency: 'The Rumors Are True'

Lady Gaga is headed to Las Vegas for a residency!

The 31-year-old entertainer confirmed the news herself after rumors spread that she would be doing a Vegas show at the Park Theater at Park MGM. She’s committed to two years, starting in December of 2018.

“The rumors are true I will have my own residency in Las Vegas at MGM’s Park Theater,” Gaga wrote on her Instagram. “I am SO HAPPY and excited beyond belief to make my own brand new show here with my new Vegas family.”

Gaga also added, “And I couldn’t have done it without my amazing fans, little monsters and team. We love you so much. Meet me in Las Vegas!! This is just the beginning of a new era!”

In addition, Gaga said in a statement, “It’s the land of Elvis, Tony Bennett and Frank Sinatra, the Rat Pack, Elton John, Judy Garland and Liza Minnelli. It has been a life-long dream of mine to play Las Vegas. I am humbled to be a part of a historical line-up of performers, and to have the honor of creating a new show unlike anything Vegas has ever seen before. I’ll tell you exactly what I told my MGM and Park Theater partners – you can count on this performer always for one thing…I’ll leave my heart on the stage every single night. Thank you to my fans for always believing in me. Meet me in Las Vegas baby, we did it!”

See photos of Gaga making things official by announcing her residency at an event…