Lady Gaga Pays Tribute to Late Aunt Joanne on Anniversary of Her Death

Lady Gaga is speaking out to honor her late aunt, Joanne Stefani Germanotta, who was the inspiration behind her fourth album.

The 31-year-old entertainer took to Twitter on Monday (December 18) – 43 years after Joanne died of lupus complications at age 19 – to share her thoughts.

“Today is the anniversary of my father’s sister Joanne’s passing,” Gaga wrote along with a black-and-white photo of herself and Mark Ronson, who served as executive producer on her album. “12-18-1974.”

“It also happens to be our last #JoanneWorldTour date playing North America,” she added. “I’m very sentimental @MarkRonson , who I wrote Joanne with will be here, in the audience and on stage. #Joanne #LupusAwareness.”