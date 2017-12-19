Margot Robbie Found a Severed Human Foot on a Beach in Nicaragua

Margot Robbie is opening up about the craziest thing that ever happened to her – and it’s definitely crazy.

“I recently did a film, and the director asked if everyone could write down the craziest thing that has happened to them in their lives. I had spent two months with this group of people, probably about 60 people, and everyone seems super normal,. And then everyone had to write down the craziest thing that happened to them, and it was released on the last day, and you had to guess whose story matched up with who. It just reminded me that fascinating people are everywhere. Everywhere. Someone had been engaged to the princess of Zanzibar. Someone else had been in a plane crash where only 10 people survived. It just reminds you there are fascinating stories everywhere. Everyone has a story,” she said in a roundtable interview with THR, which also included Octavia Spencer, Bryan Cranston, Armie Hammer, Robert Pattinson, and Diane Kruger.

When asked what her story was, she responded with the following shocker!

“I once found—and no one guessed that this was me—I found a human foot on the beach in Nicaragua,” she said. In response, Octavia said, “Oh, wow, death!,” and Bryan said, “And she uses it as a door stop.”