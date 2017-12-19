Mariah Carey & Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka Look So Happy on Their Dinner Date!

Mariah Carey holds hands with her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka while leaving Mr. Chow restaurant after dinner on Monday (December 18) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

It’s a big week for Mariah – she just earned a new Billboard Hot 100 top 10 hit with her classic song “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” which shockingly had never achieved that feat before.

Mariah also announced some news for her international fans.

“An update for my lambs in Australia & New Zealand! I have exciting news for you. We’re now planning a much bigger tour in 2018! Because of this we’re moving the Australia/NZ dates a few months to October. I’ll be kicking off my tour with you then & can’t wait to see you all! 🌏🦋,” she wrote on Twitter.