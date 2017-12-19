Mark Wahlberg Goes Shirtless on His Family's Christmas Card!

Mark Wahlberg seems to be in the best shape of his life and he’s showing off his fit physique on his family’s Christmas card this year!

The 46-year-old actor is featured alongside his wife Rhea Durham and their four kids – Ella, 14, Michael, 11, Brendan, 9, and Grace, 7.

“Hope, Faith, Love – Thankful for God’s many blessings. Best wishes, The Wahlberg Family – 2017,” the card reads. See the full photo below.

The photo was snapped during the family’s Christmas vacation to Barbados last December. You can see more pictures from that day right here!