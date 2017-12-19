Mark Wahlberg Reveals His Current Workout to Keep His Body Fit!

Mark Wahlberg is on the cover of Men’s Health magazine’s January/February 2018 issue, on newsstands December 26.

Here’s what the 46-year-old actor had to share with the mag:

On advice he received from Mel Gibson: “He passed on a lot of movies, a lot of really good movies. And he told me, ‘You should get it while there’s time. Get it while it’s there. If you’ve got an opportunity, work.’”

On his work ethic: “The only way to be the best is to keep working like you got nothing. Keep getting after it, and be more and more aggressive, more and more focused every day. I don’t know. I have more drive and desire now than I ever have.”

On his current workout: “I don’t play basketball anymore because I don’t want to roll an ankle and miss a movie or screw up my golf game…I’m doing [the Versaclimber] twice a day and jumping rope….If I wake up at 3:30, I can go to the golf course at 6:30, be done by 8:30, and then be home and then do the rest of my stuff: work with a physiotherapist, get treatment, hit the cryo chamber.”

