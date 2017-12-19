Megan Fox Treats Herself To Lunch Date with Mom Gloria!
Megan Fox keeps it cool and casual as she is spotted making her way out of her on Wednesday afternoon (December 13) in Malibu, Calif.
The 31-year-old actress rocked a skull and crossbones T-shirt and blue skinny jeans with a maroon knit pom beanie and furry slippers to meet up with her mother Gloria for lunch.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Megan Fox
Megan recently teamed up with lingerie brand Frederick’s of Hollywood to launch her second lingerie collection – You can check out the full collection here!