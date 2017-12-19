Mindy Kaling Gives Birth to Her First Child - Find Out Her Name!

Congratulations are in order for new mommy Mindy Kaling!

The 38-year-old actress has just welcomed her first child, a baby girl, into the world on Friday (December 15), as confirmed by E! News.

Mindy‘s daughter is named Katherine Kaling.

Mindy has not revealed the father of her child, and is not currently publicly linked to anyone.

Congratulations on becoming a new mom, Mindy!