Tue, 19 December 2017 at 10:28 pm
Nina Dobrev is All Smiles While Christmas Shopping!
Nina Dobrev flashes a smile as she steps out to do some solo Christmas shopping on Tuesday afternoon (December 19) in Beverly Hills, Calif.
The 28-year-old actress looked super chic in a tan, plaid scarf paired with leggings and a gold and red booties for her afternoon of shopping.
ICYMI, Nina recently met up with one of her former Vampire Diaries stars.
Nina took to Instagram to share a super cute photo with her pup Maverick!
Photos: Backgrid USA Posted to: Nina Dobrev
