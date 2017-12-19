Tue, 19 December 2017 at 10:28 pm

Nina Dobrev is All Smiles While Christmas Shopping!

Nina Dobrev is All Smiles While Christmas Shopping!

Nina Dobrev flashes a smile as she steps out to do some solo Christmas shopping on Tuesday afternoon (December 19) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 28-year-old actress looked super chic in a tan, plaid scarf paired with leggings and a gold and red booties for her afternoon of shopping.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nina Dobrev

ICYMI, Nina recently met up with one of her former Vampire Diaries stars.

Nina took to Instagram to share a super cute photo with her pup Maverick!
Just Jared on Facebook
nina dobrev is all smiles while christmas shopping 01
nina dobrev is all smiles while christmas shopping 02
nina dobrev is all smiles while christmas shopping 03
nina dobrev is all smiles while christmas shopping 04
nina dobrev is all smiles while christmas shopping 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Nina Dobrev

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Rob Lowe helped battle the California fires alongside firefighters - TMZ
  • Liam Payne went shirtless on stage at the 2017 Jingle Ball in Florida - Just Jared Jr
  • Dita Von Teese opens up about her failed marriage to Marilyn Manson - TooFab
  • Is The Office coming back?! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Find out why Harry Styles was cast in Dunkirk - Just Jared Jr