Nina Dobrev is All Smiles While Christmas Shopping!

Nina Dobrev flashes a smile as she steps out to do some solo Christmas shopping on Tuesday afternoon (December 19) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 28-year-old actress looked super chic in a tan, plaid scarf paired with leggings and a gold and red booties for her afternoon of shopping.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nina Dobrev

ICYMI, Nina recently met up with one of her former Vampire Diaries stars.

Nina took to Instagram to share a super cute photo with her pup Maverick!