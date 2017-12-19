'Ocean's 8' Trailer Brings Sandra Bullock's Heist to the Met Gala!

The first trailer for Ocean’s 8 just debuted!

The trailer gave a look at the film’s stars – Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Sarah Paulson, Mindy Kaling, Rihanna, Awkwafina, and Helena Bonham Carter – pulling off a heist at the Met Gala, where their aim is to steal jewels.

It looks like the trailer mirrors the plot of Ocean’s Eleven, where Sandra‘s character is released from prison (just like George Clooney in the previous film), and then she immediately starts assembling a team to perform the robbery.

The movie will be in theaters on June 8th, 2018!