Oscars 2018: 341 Movies Will Compete for Best Picture Noms!

There are 341 films eligible to receive a nomination for Best Picture at the 2018 Academy Awards!

The Academy just announced the complete list of movies that have met the requirements to be considered for a nomination. These requirements are that a feature film open at a movie theater in Los Angeles County by December 31 and have a minimum run of seven consecutive days.

All of the films must be at least 40 minutes in length and be shown on 35mm film, 70mm film, or a digital format.

The number of nominees in the Best Picture category can range from 5 to 10 based on the preferential rankings of the voters. Nominations will be announced on the morning of Tuesday, January 23.

Check out the full list here.