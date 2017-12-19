Top Stories
'Ocean's 8' Trailer Brings Sandra Bullock's Heist to the Met Gala - Watch Now!

'Ocean's 8' Trailer Brings Sandra Bullock's Heist to the Met Gala - Watch Now!

Kim Jong-Hyun Suicide Note Reveals Pressures of K-Pop Fame

Kim Jong-Hyun Suicide Note Reveals Pressures of K-Pop Fame

Tue, 19 December 2017 at 4:00 am

Paris Hilton & Boyfriend Chris Zylka Bundle Up in London

Paris Hilton & Boyfriend Chris Zylka Bundle Up in London

Paris Hilton holds hands with boyfriend Chris Zylka as they leave the Mayfair Hotel on Monday night (December 18) in London, England.

The 36-year-old DJ and businesswoman rocked sunglasses and a furry, puffer jacket while her 32-year-old actor boyfriend tried to keep a low profile in a pulled-down beanie.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Paris Hilton

Earlier this week, Paris was in Moscow to receive the 2017 Businesswoman of the Year Award and took to Instagram to share her gratitude.

“Such an honor this evening accepting the award for the Business Woman of The Year. 🏆 I am grateful to my parents & grandfather, who have instilled a strong work ethic in me ever since I was a little girl. I have been so fortunate to follow in their footsteps & create my own path to lead me to the successful businesswoman I am today. I hope I can inspire young girls to never give up on their dreams & encourage women to feel empowered & believe in themselves. ⚡️ #BossBabe,” Paris captioned the below photo of her award.

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Chris Zylka, Paris Hilton

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Rob Lowe helped battle the California fires alongside firefighters - TMZ
  • Liam Payne went shirtless on stage at the 2017 Jingle Ball in Florida - Just Jared Jr
  • Dita Von Teese opens up about her failed marriage to Marilyn Manson - TooFab
  • Is The Office coming back?! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Find out why Harry Styles was cast in Dunkirk - Just Jared Jr
  • Hattie McDish

    She’s so in love with herself it’s hard to picture her having a lasting relationship. This guy looks like he’s happy riding on her coattails.