Paris Hilton & Boyfriend Chris Zylka Bundle Up in London

Paris Hilton holds hands with boyfriend Chris Zylka as they leave the Mayfair Hotel on Monday night (December 18) in London, England.

The 36-year-old DJ and businesswoman rocked sunglasses and a furry, puffer jacket while her 32-year-old actor boyfriend tried to keep a low profile in a pulled-down beanie.

Earlier this week, Paris was in Moscow to receive the 2017 Businesswoman of the Year Award and took to Instagram to share her gratitude.

“Such an honor this evening accepting the award for the Business Woman of The Year. 🏆 I am grateful to my parents & grandfather, who have instilled a strong work ethic in me ever since I was a little girl. I have been so fortunate to follow in their footsteps & create my own path to lead me to the successful businesswoman I am today. I hope I can inspire young girls to never give up on their dreams & encourage women to feel empowered & believe in themselves. ⚡️ #BossBabe,” Paris captioned the below photo of her award.