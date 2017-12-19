Top Stories
'Ocean's 8' Trailer Brings Sandra Bullock's Heist to the Met Gala - Watch Now!

Kim Jong-Hyun Suicide Note Reveals Pressures of K-Pop Fame

Tue, 19 December 2017 at 2:00 pm

Prince Harry Has a Brand New Job, Approved By the Queen!

Prince Harry will be taking over duties of the Captain General Royal Marines, which was a position previously held by Prince Philip!

Prince Philip is now retired, and he has held that position June 2, 1953, which is the same year that Queen Elizabeth had her coronation. The Queen approved the position switch from Prince Philip to Prince Harry.

The job was passed down today in the company of Major General Robert Magowan, Commandant General Royal Marines, and Major General Charles Stickland, Commandant General Royal Marines Designate.

