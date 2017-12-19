Top Stories
Who Won 'The Voice' Fall 2017? Season 13 Winner Revealed!

Catt Sadler Left E! News Over Pay Disparity with Jason Kennedy

Selena Gomez &amp; Mother Mandy Teefey Unfollow Each Other on Instagram

Tue, 19 December 2017 at 11:59 pm

Prince Royce Goes Shirtless While Dancing in His Underwear - Watch the Hot Video!

Prince Royce is leaving very little to the imagination in his new Instagram post!

The 28-year-old entertainer took to Instagram on Tuesday (December 19) to share a super hot video of himself shirtless and dancing in his wet, white underwear while on a boat!

Royce is currently vacationing with friends on the Sea of Galilee in Israel and has been sharing tons of photos on his social media accounts.

Watch the hot video of Prince Royce below!

Tudo Bom 🌊🤣

A post shared by Prince Royce (@princeroyce) on

