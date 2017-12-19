Prince Royce Goes Shirtless While Dancing in His Underwear - Watch the Hot Video!

Prince Royce is leaving very little to the imagination in his new Instagram post!

The 28-year-old entertainer took to Instagram on Tuesday (December 19) to share a super hot video of himself shirtless and dancing in his wet, white underwear while on a boat!

Royce is currently vacationing with friends on the Sea of Galilee in Israel and has been sharing tons of photos on his social media accounts.

