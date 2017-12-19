Rosamund Pike & Christian Bale Premiere 'Hostiles' in NYC

Rosamund Pike strikes a pose on the red carpet as she arrives at the premiere of her new movie Hostiles on Monday night (December 18) at the Metrograph in New York City.

The 38-year-old actress was joined on the red carpet by her co-star Christian Bale and his wife Sibi Blazic.

Rosamund and Christian were also joined at the premiere by their director Scott Cooper along with co-stars Jonathan Majors and Jim Parrack, and Broadway star Corey Cott.

Hostiles hits theaters on December 22.

FYI: Rosamund is wearing a Givenchy dress to the premiere.

Also pictured inside: Rosamund Pike and Christian Bale promoting Hostiles on the Build Series on Monday morning (December 18) in NYC.