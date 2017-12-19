Sara Sampaio Shows Some Skin for Sultry Photo Shoot
Sara Sampaio shows off some major skin during a photo shoot on Sunday afternoon (December 17) on the beach in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.
The 26-year-old model started off the shoot in a white, string bikini while she posed on the beach.
Later that day, Sara changed into a tan-colored super short dress for a few more poses.
The following day, Sara took to Instagram to share a stunning photo of herself sharing the exciting news that she’s done working for the year!