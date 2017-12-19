Selena Gomez & Mother Mandy Teefey Unfollow Each Other on Instagram

Selena Gomez and her mother Mandy Teefey are no longer following each other on Instagram.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Selena Gomez

Fans noticed as of Tuesday (December 19) that the “Bad Liar” singer and her mother are not following each other on the photo sharing social media platform, suggesting that the two might have had a falling out.

The discovery comes just after reports first surfaced earlier in the week suggesting the two had a fight about Selena‘s relationship with Justin Bieber, which may have led to Mandy‘s recent hospitalization, although a source tells People that was not the reason, but rather that this is “a stressful time.”