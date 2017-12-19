Selena Gomez Pushes Her Friend's Baby Stroller While on a Hike Following Her Mom's Hospitalization

Top Stories
Selena Gomez has an adorable little workout companion to help her stay fit.

The 25-year-old “Wolves” singer and actress was spotted pushing her friend’s baby stroller as she hiked on Monday (December 18) in Los Angeles.

Selena looked like she really enjoyed the cute company, cracking a smile while looking into the stroller and enjoying her time with her friend.

On Tuesday (December 19), Selena was once again spotted getting fit, this time wearing a black gym outfit and leaving a hot yoga class in Los Angeles.

Selena‘s recent fitness spree comes just after news broke of her mother Mandy Teefey being hospitalized – reportedly due to stress – in the past week.
