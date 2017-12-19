Selena Gomez's Mom Shares Message Honoring the Child She Lost to Miscarraige

Selena Gomez‘s mom Mandy Teefey has shared an emotional post on social media after the anniversary of her tragic miscarriage in 2011.

Mandy thanked fans who remembered and honored Scarlett, the child who was lost on December 17, 2011.

“Thank you to all the fans who honored our Scarlett yesterday. Dec 17th will never be the same, but we decide to celebrate her by writing her letters on red balloons and releasing them,” Mandy wrote on her Instagram. She then spoke about 13 Reasons Why, which she executive produces with Selena.

“Now the 17th is intertwined with the wrap of S2. So, she was there in spirit as always. A moms love for their children is pretty fierce. In order of my girls, Selena, Scarlett and Gracie. Family is what matters, blood or not, #family13 made me smile and feel loved when so needed and they didn’t know. Then, I came home to Brian and Gracie to send our love to Scarlett. Fans, I want you to know you are family because I have a huge family and you are the only ones who remember! XO forever,” Mandy concluded.