Sia Performs 'Titanium' with Brooke Simpson on 'The Voice' Finale (Video)

Sia wears a wig over her face and stands inside a box while performing on The Voice finale on Tuesday (December 19) in Los Angeles.

The singer joined The Voice finalist Brooke Simpson to perform a duet version of her song “Titanium.”

Sia later changed into a festive outfit to sing her holiday song “Snowman.” She made sure to wish fans a Merry Christmas and a Happy Hanukkah after her performance.

The Voice 2017 Brooke Simpson and Sia – Finale: “Titanium”