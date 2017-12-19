Tue, 19 December 2017 at 11:07 pm
Sia Performs 'Titanium' with Brooke Simpson on 'The Voice' Finale (Video)
Sia wears a wig over her face and stands inside a box while performing on The Voice finale on Tuesday (December 19) in Los Angeles.
The singer joined The Voice finalist Brooke Simpson to perform a duet version of her song “Titanium.”
Sia later changed into a festive outfit to sing her holiday song “Snowman.” She made sure to wish fans a Merry Christmas and a Happy Hanukkah after her performance.
The Voice 2017 Brooke Simpson and Sia – Finale: “Titanium”
Photos: NBC Posted to: Brooke Simpson, Sia, The Voice
