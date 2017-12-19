Top Stories
Who Won 'The Voice' Fall 2017? Season 13 Winner Revealed!

Who Won 'The Voice' Fall 2017? Season 13 Winner Revealed!

Catt Sadler Left E! News Over Pay Disparity with Jason Kennedy

Catt Sadler Left E! News Over Pay Disparity with Jason Kennedy

Selena Gomez &amp; Mother Mandy Teefey Unfollow Each Other on Instagram

Selena Gomez & Mother Mandy Teefey Unfollow Each Other on Instagram

Tue, 19 December 2017 at 11:07 pm

Sia Performs 'Titanium' with Brooke Simpson on 'The Voice' Finale (Video)

Sia Performs 'Titanium' with Brooke Simpson on 'The Voice' Finale (Video)

Sia wears a wig over her face and stands inside a box while performing on The Voice finale on Tuesday (December 19) in Los Angeles.

The singer joined The Voice finalist Brooke Simpson to perform a duet version of her song “Titanium.”

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sia

Sia later changed into a festive outfit to sing her holiday song “Snowman.” She made sure to wish fans a Merry Christmas and a Happy Hanukkah after her performance.

Want to see what Sia‘s face looks like? Check out the latest pics!


The Voice 2017 Brooke Simpson and Sia – Finale: “Titanium”
Just Jared on Facebook
sia performs titanium with brooke simpson on the voice finale 01
sia performs titanium with brooke simpson on the voice finale 02
sia performs titanium with brooke simpson on the voice finale 03
sia performs titanium with brooke simpson on the voice finale 04
sia performs titanium with brooke simpson on the voice finale 05

Photos: NBC
Posted to: Brooke Simpson, Sia, The Voice

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Rob Lowe helped battle the California fires alongside firefighters - TMZ
  • Liam Payne went shirtless on stage at the 2017 Jingle Ball in Florida - Just Jared Jr
  • Dita Von Teese opens up about her failed marriage to Marilyn Manson - TooFab
  • Is The Office coming back?! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Find out why Harry Styles was cast in Dunkirk - Just Jared Jr