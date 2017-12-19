Top Stories
'Ocean's 8' Trailer Brings Sandra Bullock's Heist to the Met Gala - Watch Now!

'Ocean's 8' Trailer Brings Sandra Bullock's Heist to the Met Gala - Watch Now!

Kim Jong-Hyun Suicide Note Reveals Pressures of K-Pop Fame

Kim Jong-Hyun Suicide Note Reveals Pressures of K-Pop Fame

Tue, 19 December 2017 at 12:55 pm

'Sicario 2: Soldado' Trailer Debuts - Watch Now!

'Sicario 2: Soldado' Trailer Debuts - Watch Now!

The trailer for Sicario 2: Soldado has just debuted!

In Sicario 2: Soldado, the drug war on the US – Mexico border has escalated as the cartels have begun trafficking terrorists across the US border. To fight the war, federal agent Matt Graver (Josh Brolin) reteams with the mercurial Alejandro (Benicio Del Toro).

Isabela Moner, Jeffrey Donovan, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, and Catherine Keener are also starring in the film.

The first movie in the series was released in 2015 and also starred Emily Blunt. The second movie in the series will hit theaters in June of 2018.
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Benicio Del Toro, Josh Brolin, Sicario, Trailer, Video

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Rob Lowe helped battle the California fires alongside firefighters - TMZ
  • Liam Payne went shirtless on stage at the 2017 Jingle Ball in Florida - Just Jared Jr
  • Dita Von Teese opens up about her failed marriage to Marilyn Manson - TooFab
  • Is The Office coming back?! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Find out why Harry Styles was cast in Dunkirk - Just Jared Jr