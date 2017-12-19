'Sicario 2: Soldado' Trailer Debuts - Watch Now!

The trailer for Sicario 2: Soldado has just debuted!

In Sicario 2: Soldado, the drug war on the US – Mexico border has escalated as the cartels have begun trafficking terrorists across the US border. To fight the war, federal agent Matt Graver (Josh Brolin) reteams with the mercurial Alejandro (Benicio Del Toro).

Isabela Moner, Jeffrey Donovan, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, and Catherine Keener are also starring in the film.

The first movie in the series was released in 2015 and also starred Emily Blunt. The second movie in the series will hit theaters in June of 2018.